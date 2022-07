From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The Fourth of July weekend is here and it will have a definite summer like feel for the area with warm conditions and a tropical feel for areas to the east of the Big Country with even some moisture. For your Friday, we will see sunny skies and warm weather with a high of 98 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10mph. For tonight, we will see more clouds and a low around 75 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.