From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Rounding up the week and headed for the weekend it looks like we won’t be seeing some relief in the weather pattern. In fact the 100’s will be an extended part of this forecast. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high around the 102 degree mark. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 77 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 20 mph.