From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The weekend is upon us and while it seems very warm, temps are actually cooler than it has been and we are also looking at slight rain chances for the next day or so. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers and a high of 100 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.