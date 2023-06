From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our upcoming weekend will not bring any big and drastic changes in the weather pattern. In fact temps will remain hot with readings near or near 100 each day and no rain chances. For today, expect sunny skies and warm temps with a high around 97 degrees. The winds will be out of the west northwest at 10 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 74 degrees. The winds will be out of the north north 5-10 mph.