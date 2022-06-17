From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Father’s Day weekend in the Big Country will be unusually hot with temperatures hovering right around the century mark for both Saturday and Sunday. Expect lots of warmth in the area. For this afternoon, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 102 degrees. The winds will be breezy at 10-15 mph from the east southeast. For tonight, expect mostly clear skies and a low down around 76 degrees. The winds will become stronger at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph from the east southeast.