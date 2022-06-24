From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Headed into the weekend and we should continue to see some very hot temperatures making our way to the century mark. Not till Monday do we catch a break as cooler air moves into the picture. For today, look for sunny skies and a very toasty 104 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 78 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.