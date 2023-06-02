From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A rainy pattern has returned for the Big Country and it looks like it may be with us for at least several days. Expect very heavy rainfall and localized flash flooding possible for the area. For today, clouds will increase through the day and a high of 89 degrees. The winds will be from the south southeast at 10-15 mph. For tonight, cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers. The low will be around 64 degrees, and the winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.