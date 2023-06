From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A summer-like pattern will be in store for the Big Country as we move through the next several days. You can expect very warm readings approaching 100 degrees by the middle of next week. For today, we will see sunny skies and warm weather with a high of 96 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 5 mph. For tonight, partly cloudy skies and a low around 69 degrees. The winds will be from the southeast at 10 mph and light.