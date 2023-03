From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A roller coaster ride for temps continues across the Big Country as today we will see cooler weather and light winds for the area. Warm weather will quickly return for Saturday. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high around 60 degrees. The winds will be from the northeast around 10 mph. For tonight though, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 54 degrees. The winds will be at around 15-20 mph from the south.