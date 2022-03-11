From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We should see a dramatic improvement into the weekend as the cold weather will give way to much warmer conditions by the time Sunday rolls around. For your Friday, we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of a wintry mix early before tapering off by afternoon. The high will rise to around 31 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening though, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 19 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at around 5-10 mph.