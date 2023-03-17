From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

If your plans for the weekend include some indoor activity, then you should be ok as temps will be on the cool side with chances of precipitation also in the forecast making it feel winter has not left. For the rest of today, we will see mostly sunny skies and only a high of 51 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and the overnight low down around freezing at 36 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.