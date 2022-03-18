From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Heading into the weekend we seem to be getting our cool weather out of the way with today’s drop in temperatures. Temps will warm up though as we go into the heart of the weekend with upper 70’s expected. For the rest of your Friday, look for sunny skies and a high rising up to 66 degrees. The winds will be gusty out of the north at 15-20 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and cool weather with a low around 37 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.