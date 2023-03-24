From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Good news and bad news as we head into the weekend as we will look for less in the rain chance department but there should also be plenty of mild and warm weather to do any planned outdoor activity. For today, we will see sunny skies and a warm afternoon with a high up around 74 degrees. The winds will be out of the west at 20-30 with gusts up to 40 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low this evening around 50 degrees. The winds will lighten to around 15-25 gusts to 35 mph out of the west southwest.