From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Great looking weather is in store for all of the Big Country this weekend as highs will warm up into the 80’s. It will definitely be feeling like summer this weekend. For the rest of your Friday, we will see sunny skies and warm temps as we get up around the 84 degree mark for a high. Winds will be light from the east southeast at around 5 mph. This evening, we are looking at clear skies and cool with a low down around 46 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph out of the east southeast .