From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A pacific front will continue to make progress through providing no moisture for the area but strong gusty winds by late day across the Big Country making for dusty conditions. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and an afternoon high of 75 degrees. The winds will be out of the west and strong at 25-30 with gusts up to 40 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 47 degrees. The winds will settle quiet a bit at 10-15 with gusts up to 20 mph from the west.