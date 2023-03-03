From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

As we head into the weekend we will be looking at a warming trend. Particularly as we make our way to Sunday we will see that temperature rise with highs into the 80’s expected with lots of sunshine. In the meantime for today, we will see sunny skies and a high around 67 degrees. The winds will be out of the west northwest at around 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see clear skies and the overnight low dropping down to around 43 degrees. The winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph.