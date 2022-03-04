From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

With all of the warm weather for the Big Country it’s also a time to use caution as dry conditions continue. Strong winds will also contribute to a very high fire danger for the next several days. For the rest of your Friday, we will be looking at mostly cloudy skies and a high up to a very warm 76 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down to a mild 56 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.