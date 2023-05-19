From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Showers & storms have returned to the Big Country and now we also look forward to cooler weather heading into your weekend. Those afternoon highs will only be in the low 80’s by Sunday. For today, mostly cloudy and a 40% chance of storms The high will rise to around 91 degrees and the winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. For tonight look for a 50% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a low around 61 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 15-20 mph.