From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Changes are in store for the Big Country with our weather pattern and those will include cooler weather as we make our way to seasonal highs for the weekend. A welcome sight for all of us. For the rest of this Friday, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 104 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 35 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a cooling off to around 70 degrees. The winds will be shifting to the northeast at 15-20 with gusts up to 30mph.