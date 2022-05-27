From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

As folks get ready for a big 3 day Memorial Day weekend, it looks like it will feel more like July 4th instead with hot temperatures and dry conditions for all of west Texas. For the rest of your Friday, we will see plenty of sun and a high of 96 degrees. The winds will remain on the breezy side at 5-15 mph out of the south. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 71 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.