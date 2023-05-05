From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A continuation of warm temperature readings and slight rain chances scattered through the forecast look to continue thru the weekend and highs on Saturday & Sunday are expected to be in the 90’s. For today we will see mostly sunny skies and a 20 % chance of showers. The high will be 93 degrees and the winds will be out of the southwest at 15-20 mph. For tonight we will be looking at mostly clear skies and a low of 66 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.