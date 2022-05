From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

For the next several days at least, you will have to include the word hot in the forecast as those afternoon highs reach near the 100 degree mark with each day. For the rest of your Friday, we will see sunny skies and a very warm 94 degrees for the high. The winds today will be around 5-10 mph out of the southwest. For this evening, look for a clear night, and the low down to. 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.