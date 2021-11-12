Abilene area forecast: Friday November 12th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We hope your plans this weekend include something to do outdoors because it will be a great opportunity to take advantage of lots of sunshine and warm weather. For your Friday, we will be looking at sunny skies and an afternoon high up around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 20 mph. For this evening, we will see clear skies and a low down to a chilly 38 degrees. The winds will be light at around 5 mph out of the north northeast.