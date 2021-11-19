Abilene area forecast: Friday November 19th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

It’s been a week of rollercoaster weather as we have seen a mixture of spring and fall seasons and no real change in the pattern is expected through the weekend. Another cold front is expected by late Sunday. For the rest of your Friday, we will see mostly sunny skies and the high getting up around 66 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and light at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 48 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph out of the south southwest.