From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Big time changes are in store for the weather for this Black Friday but things will quickly rebound and turn to the warm side of the spectrum as we make our way into next week with readings near 70 degrees expected. For today, we will see cloudy skies and a 90% chance of showers and a high of only 43 degrees. The winds will be strong at 15-20 with gusts at 30 mph from the north. For tonight we will see cloudy skies and a 90% chance of showers continuing. The low will drop to around 40 degrees. And the winds will be out of the north at 15-20 with gusts up to 25 mph.