Abilene area forecast: Friday November 26th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

If your plans for this Friday include getting out and finding those deals for Black Friday shopping you should have some really nice weather to look for temps will warm up making for a nice day. For your Friday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high of 63 degrees. The winds will be no factor at only 5 mph out of the south southwest. For your Friday evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low down around 46 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5 mph from the south southwest through the night.

