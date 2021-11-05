Abilene area forecast: Friday November 5th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A return to a more spring-like pattern is what’s in store for the Big Country as we make our way through this upcoming weekend and into the first part of the week as drier and warmer air slides into the picture. For the rest of your Friday, we will see plenty of sun with an afternoon high up to near 66 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-15 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 45 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.