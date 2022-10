From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our weather pattern is definitely changing and it looks like we may even be looking at some increased rain chances as we go through the forecast period into the beginning of next week. For today, we will see sunny skies though and a warm afternoon with a high of 86 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.