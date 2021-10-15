Abilene area forecast: Friday October 15th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Much cooler weather is in store for your weekend all thanks to a very strong cold front that will continue to push through the Lone Star State through your Friday. So look for those Friday night football games to be a bit chilly. For the rest of today we will see sunny skies and high of only 72 degrees. The winds will be gusty out of the north behind the front at 15-20 mph. For tonight, we will see clear skies and cooler weather with a low down around 45 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 10-15 mph.