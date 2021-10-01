KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Abilene area forecast: Friday October 1st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We have the makings of a rainy weekend at least for the first part before rain ends just in time for you to enjoy your Sunday afternoon. For the rest of your Friday, we will look for rain opportunities all day at 80% with rainfall amounts between 1/2-3/4 of an inch possible. The high will be 79 degrees and winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph. . For this evening though, we will see a 70% chance of rain with locally heavy rains. The low will drop down to around 63 degrees and the winds will be out of the south southeast at around 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

Trending stories