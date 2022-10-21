From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The calendar may say October but our weather pattern reflects much warmer weather closer to what the last of summer feels like for the Big Country. Warm weather will continue through the weekend. For today, we will see sunny skies and an afternoon high up around 85 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 61 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at around 10-15 mph.