Abilene area forecast: Friday October 22nd

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Very warm temperatures are headed to the Big Country through the weekend and those will stay into next week as well. In fact record afternoon highs next week might be in jeopardy as more warm air is expected. For the rest of your Friday, we will see sun everywhere and a high up around 85 degrees. The winds will be on the light side at 5-10 mph out of the south. For this evening we will see clear skies and a low down around 64 degrees. The winds will be from the south southeast at 10-15 mph.