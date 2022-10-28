From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A definite fall-like feel is in the air as we head into the weekend with cooler weather this afternoon and gusty north winds. It will definitely feel like the last of October for the rest of your weekend. For today we will see a 70% chance of showers early otherwise cloudy skies and a high of 55 degrees. The winds will be gusty from the east northeast at 15-20 mph. For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 46 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.