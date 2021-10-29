KRBC Storm Track Weather

Abilene area forecast: Friday October 29th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The end of the month of October has arrived and we are finally getting to see more fall-like weather just in time for the weekend and into your Halloween. For the rest of your Friday, we will look for mostly sunny skies and the high this afternoon will rise up to around a comfortable 74 degrees. The winds will settle and be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. ​​For this evening, we will see clear skies and a very cool 47 degrees. The winds will be out of the north and light at 5 mph.

