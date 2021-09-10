KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Abilene area forecast: Friday September 10th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

What has been a very warm & summer like week will carry over into the weekend as very warm temperatures are expected through at least on Sunday before a cool down next week. For your Friday, we will see lots of sunny skies and a high up around 98 degrees. The winds should pose no problems from the south southeast at 5-10 mph. For tonight look for clear skies and the low down around 70 degrees. The winds will be very light at 5-10 mph out of the south southeast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

Trending stories