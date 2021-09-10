Abilene area forecast: Friday September 10th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

What has been a very warm & summer like week will carry over into the weekend as very warm temperatures are expected through at least on Sunday before a cool down next week. For your Friday, we will see lots of sunny skies and a high up around 98 degrees. The winds should pose no problems from the south southeast at 5-10 mph. For tonight look for clear skies and the low down around 70 degrees. The winds will be very light at 5-10 mph out of the south southeast.