From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The weekend has arrived and if you are planning any outdoor activity, the weather will cooperate giving you lots of sunshine. In fact it will be seasonal and warm through the period. For today, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 95 degrees. The winds will be from the south and breezy at 10-15 mph through the day. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a low around 71 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.