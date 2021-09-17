Abilene area forecast: Friday September 17th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Don’t put those shorts, t-shirts and sunscreen up just yet because you will get full use of those this weekend as very hot weather is expected for the entire area. In fact those temps look to stay warm even into first of next week. For your Friday, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 96 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph all afternoon. For this evening, we will see clear skies and a low down around 71 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5 mph all night.