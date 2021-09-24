Abilene area forecast: Friday September 24th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

This weekend and the next several days across the Big Country has the makings of a seasonal weather pattern with some rain chances coming into the first part of the work week coming up. In the meantime, the weekend looks warm. For your Friday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high up around 89 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph out of the south. Your Friday night also looks good. Look for partly cloudy skies and a low down around 60 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.