From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Consistency is what we are getting in our weather pattern as we continue to look for more of the same with near seasonal temperatures and dry conditions with no rain chances for the forecast. For your Friday, we will see sunny skies and a warm 92 degrees for the high. The winds will be out of the south and light at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we should see clear skies, beautiful conditions and an overnight low of 61 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast and light at 10 mph.