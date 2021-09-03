Abilene area forecast: Friday September 3rd

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Just because it’s September don’t start pulling out the fall sweaters, in fact you might want to keep that pair of shorts handy with more hot weather headed our way. For your Friday, we will see a warm day with mostly sunny skies and a high of around 98 degrees late in the day. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph out of the south all afternoon. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and the overnight low getting down to around 74 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at around 5-10 mph.