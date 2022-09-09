From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Those of you planning outdoor activity this weekend will find it to be very weather friendly as our pattern of warm & mild will continue for the entire area. Beautiful weather is expected. For today, we will see sunny skies and an afternoon high of 96 degrees. The winds will be light from the south all afternoon at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a low around 69 degrees. The winds will remain on the light side at 5-10 mph from the east southeast.