From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

It will be a rough week for west Texas as hot, windy, and dry conditions will continue for the area making for critical fire dangers. So please be careful. For the rest of your Monday, we will see sunny skies and unusually hot weather with a high around 90 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening, we will be looking at mostly clear skies and mild weather with a low around 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.