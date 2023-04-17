From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

More sunshine is expected this week as the lone rain chances for the Big Country will come into tomorrow and then things will clear up and we will look for a progressive warming trend through the week. For today, look for sunny skies and a high of 83 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening, look for mostly cloudy skies and a low around 60 degrees. The winds will be strong from the south at 20-25 with gusts up to 35 mph.