From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The winds that have been a constant feature in our weather pattern will continue to exist in our forecast and that means an increased fire danger for all of the Big Country. For your Monday, we will see mostly sunny skies and the afternoon high will get up to around a pleasant 81 degrees. The winds will be strong at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph out of the east northeast. ​​For this evening, we will see partly cloudy skies and a mild 55 degrees for the overnight low. The winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.