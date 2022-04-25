From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The rainfall chances recently have been a very welcome sight and the rest of this week it looks like the first part of this week will look like a typical west Texas week for the month of April. For the rest of today, we will see a 50% chance of showers, otherwise cloudy skies and a high of 66 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 15-20 mph. ​​For this evening, look for partly cloudy skies and cool with a low around 46 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.