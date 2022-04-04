From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our best rain chances for the forecast period appear to be through today as later this week we will return to a more mild pattern with rain chances almost nonexistent. For later this afternoon, we will continue with a 70% chance of showers & storms otherwise cloudy skies and a high of 72 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. For tonight, rain chances will stay at 30% before midnight otherwise it will be cloudy. The low will drop to around 49 degrees and the winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.