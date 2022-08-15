From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

This week many kiddos in the Big Country will be headed back to school and it is going to feel more like summer out there than fall weather as afternoon highs will get up near the century mark. For your Monday, we will see sunny skies and a high of 98 degrees. The winds will stay on the breezy side at 5-15 mph through the afternoon. For tonight though, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 75 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-15 mph.