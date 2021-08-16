Abilene area forecast: Monday August 16th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

As summer unofficially ends this week and kiddos go back to school we will continue with a very warm pattern for the Big Country with isolated afternoon opportunities for showers. For your Monday, we will see Mostly cloudy skies through the day and a high up around 93 degrees with a 20% chance of late day showers. The winds will be very gentle at 5 mph out of the south. For this evening we will see a few clouds out there through the night and a low down around 73 degrees. The winds will continue to be light at 5 mph out of the south southeast.