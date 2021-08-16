KTAB Your Weather Authority
KRBC Storm Track Weather

Abilene area forecast: Monday August 16th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

As summer unofficially ends this week and kiddos go back to school we will continue with a very warm pattern for the Big Country with isolated afternoon opportunities for showers. For your Monday, we will see Mostly cloudy skies through the day and a high up around 93 degrees with a 20% chance of late day showers. The winds will be very gentle at 5 mph out of the south. For this evening we will see a few clouds out there through the night and a low down around 73 degrees. The winds will continue to be light at 5 mph out of the south southeast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

Trending stories