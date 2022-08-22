From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

This week promises to be a wet one for the area as rain chances will abound the first part of the week with locally heavy rains possible for the Big Country. Take that umbrella wherever you go. For today, we will see an 80% chance of rain, otherwise cloudy skies and a high around 82 degrees. The winds will remain light at 10-15 mph out of the northeast. For tonight, we will see a 50% chance of showers with cloudy skies and a low of 70 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.