Abilene area forecast: Monday August 23rd

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Summertime is definitely still here as we wrap up the last full week of August and head into September for the Big Country. For your Monday, we will see plenty of sunny skies and the afternoon high up around 98 degrees. The winds will be on the light side for the entire day out of the south southwest at around 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see clear skies and the overnight low down to around 74 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and light at around 5-10 mph.